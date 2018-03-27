Robert E. Eilers, Jr., M.D., FAAD

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery





Robert E. Eilers Jr., M.D., FAAD, is a Board-Certified Dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic and reconstructive surgeon practicing in Naples and Marco Island. Dr. Eilers graduated from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, pursued a dermatology residency at the University of Michigan, and went on to complete a cutaneous surgery and dermatologic oncology fellowship at the University of California, San Diego.

The majority of Dr. Eilers’ practice focuses on the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers with Mohs surgery. When used in the appropriate clinical scenario, Mohs surgery affords optimal treatment outcomes and superior cosmetic results. It is of the utmost importance to Dr. Eilers that the appropriate skin cancer treatment be selected for each individual patient. “With Mohs surgery, we remove a conservative margin of healthy tissue around the skin cancer and analyze it. The procedure affords us the highest cure rate of any skin cancer treatment and leaves the smallest scar possible following tumor removal.” Dr. Eilers aims to treat every patient as if they were a family member.

Robert E. Eilers, Jr., M.D., FAAD

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

1015 Crosspointe Dr. | Naples

800-591-3376 | riverchasedermatology.com