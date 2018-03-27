Stephen Jones, D.O.

Dr. Stephen Jones became a plastic surgeon for altruistic reasons. “It might sound cliché,” he says, “but I wanted a career that would allow me to help people.” After he finished his residency at Michigan State University/Oakwood Hospital and his oculoplastic surgery fellowship at Ohio’s Novus Clinic, he joined Collins Vision in January 2017.

Combining his experience in ophthalmology and oculofacial plastics, Dr. Jones performs upper and lower lid blepharoplasty’s, brow lifts, eyelid malposition procedures, as well as cosmetic facial treatments like Botox. Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness worldwide and can be cured with a 15-minute surgery which is why he takes missionary trips to Mexico every fall. Here, he conducts free cataract surgeries for anyone lacking the funds or transportation to see an ophthalmologist. “My greatest achievement is sharing my skills with people who desperately need them,” he says.

