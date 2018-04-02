NI’s Food Truck Finds





In the past few years, the gourmet food truck scene has blossomed in the Naples area. Veterans such as Organically Twisted paved the way. Chef John Hart’s healthy creations became so popular he opened a brick and-mortar location on Livingston Road. Another groundbreaker was The Nosh Truck (239-248-0715), which still delights Bonita residents with treats as varied as pad Thai burgers and vegetable banh mi sandwiches. In the aftermath of these pioneers, food trucks can now be found in many neighborhoods where restaurant options are limited. Here are a few that run the gamut:

If you’re in the mood for Southern cooking, try Smokin R’s BBQ food truck in Bonita Springs. Owner Elton Myzaqari puts his own twist on chicken, brisket, and ribs. “You could call our barbecue Texas-style, but we make our own rubs and sauce from scratch,” he says. Myzaqari’s goal is to augment his truck with a brick-and-mortar restaurant sometime this year.

Craving “a little bite of Brooklyn” on the go? Seek out Little Pete’s Food Truck and sink your teeth into classics such as sausage and peppers, flatbread pizza, or chicken, meatball, and eggplant parmesan. When a Cuban man and a Jewish woman fall in love, the result is Jewban’s Deli Dale food truck, which serves up everything from ropa vieja and classic Cuban sandwiches to matzo ball soup, whitefish salad, and hot pastrami. “All our dishes are family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation,” says Julie Dana, who is married to business partner Ray Garcia. Their truck is most frequently found at local breweries like Riptide Brewing Company in Naples, Oil Well Craft Beer in Ave Maria, and Momentum Brewhouse in Bonita Springs.

As with all food trucks, you can track their location on Facebook or Twitter.