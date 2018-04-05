Golf for a Cause

This spring, when you shine on the golf course, you can also shine a spotlight on important causes in our community. Take a swing at one of these tournaments that support local organizations and nonprofits this month.





● The Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida’s twelfth annual Golf Classic & Celebration tees off on April 7 at Quail West Golf & Country Club. The event benefits the network’s Ronald McDonald Care Mobile program, which provides pediatric medical and dental services to the area’s youth.

● Hosted at the Vineyards Country Club in Naples, Guadalupe Center’s fourth annual Charity Golf Classic on April 20 includes a lunch buffet, a round of golf, and an awards party complete with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds benefit the center’s educational programs for the children of Immokalee.

● For a full day of play and celebration, attend Grace Place for Children and Families’ annual A Swing of Grace event on April 21 at Wyndemere Country Club in Naples. In addition to playing 18 holes on the private course, guests can also enjoy a luncheon, cocktail reception, dinner, and a keynote address by students benefiting from the center’s education programs.

● Finally, the Royal Palm Academy’s thirteenth annual Golf Classic on April 28 begins with breakfast followed by a shotgun start at the Vineyards Country Club. The event also includes a lunch buffet, silent auction, raffle, and prizes for the top competitors.