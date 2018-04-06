6 Local Millennials on the Rise

As millennials continue to make their mark on the community, NI celebrates Naples’ next generation with six rising stars who are leading the way





1. Kiren Jones

Selling Supervisor, Gucci

Kiren Jones has proven his business acumen on a global scale in the luxury goods and jewelry industry. Originally from the United Kingdom, Jones received a master’s degree in business administration from Webber International University before starting his career in the world of high-end retail. Since joining Gucci at Waterside Shops in 2011, he has earned worldwide recognition as a top performer and was among a select few to travel to Seoul, South Korea, to coach sales associates. The 31-year-old chronicles his worldwide adventures on Instagram (find him @kiren.jones), but appreciates the simple joys Southwest Florida has to offer. “Naples was never in my plans, but what a beautiful city to put down roots,” he says. “I travel all over the world but I am always happy to come back home.”

Personal style: It’s either a three-piece suit or board shorts, there’s no in-between. Most prized possession: Family. I have many prized possessions, but the thing I value most is family. What drives him: Not to settle for mediocrity. To keep striving for the unachievable. There is no such word as “can’t,” and when someone tells me I cannot do something, that is the ultimate drive. Words to live by: Opportunity favors the prepared mind. Fun fact: I love to fish. I alway carry a fishing pole and tackle bag in my car. I’ll fish anywhere. If there were fish in the Waterside fountains, I would try to catch them. Hidden talents: I taught myself to play piano and drums and can play most instruments by ear. I’m also pretty good at impressions.

2. Leeza Arkhangelskaya

Owner, East West Fine Art

Leeza Arkhangelskaya left a promising position in international economics to dedicate her life to bringing beauty to those around her. She and her mother, Olga, own and operate East West Fine Art galleries in Mercato and Bigham Galleria. Both locations display museum-caliber art from Russia and Eastern Europe, a genre for which Arkhangelskaya is a tireless advocate. “Selling art is only a part of the business,” she says. “To share my love of art with the community is equally important.” In 2013, the mother-daughter duo founded RAMA: The Russian American Museum of Art, and Arkhangelskaya frequently makes presentations on Russian art topics for social groups and nonprofits. When it comes to philanthropic endeavors, the 33-year-old feels honored to work on a local level, where she believes true change is possible and visible. She’s an active member of the Friends of the Foundation Committee, a young friends auxiliary group for the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and she also uses her connections within the art world to donate works to worthy causes and host fund-raising events at her galleries.

Biggest inspiration: Valentina Tereshkova, the first female astronaut and only woman in history to go on a solo space mission. She was not only groundbreaking in her career but in society and on a global scale. Surprising fact: I’ve lived in seven countries. Must-have tech tool: GPS. I dreamt of it 20 years before it was invented. I think it has saved me a year of my life. Hidden talents: I study gemology and make gemstone jewelry. I also make “Hats for Cats” fascinators and donate the profits to Naples Cat Alliance. Favorite place: Bird Rookery Swamp is the best hidden biking trail. There are so many gators, you have to push them out of the way with your bike.

3. Brian Herrick

Relationship Manager, Key Private Bank

The son of a U.S. diplomat, Brian Herrick grew up all over the world. He returned stateside in 2001 and earned his undergraduate degree while serving in the Virginia Army National Guard. Fast-forward to 2014, and Herrick and his wife, Mackenzie, relocated to Naples to continue his career with Key Private Bank, where he serves affluent families and business owners as a relationship manager. “Despite some nearly catastrophic setbacks, I have learned to leverage those experiences and, in some cases, leapfrog those who took a more predictable path,” he says. “I don’t think I would be where I am without those valuable life lessons.” For Herrick, that push goes hand in hand with furthering his education and giving back to his community. This year, he’s expected to complete his MBA in financial planning and earn his Certified Financial Planner designation. A founding member of Leadership Collier Foundation’s Emerging Leadership Council, 34-year-old Herrick is the class of 2018 chair for LCF’s Growing Associates in Naples (GAIN) program. He also serves on the board of directors for LCF, Young Professionals of Naples, and the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers.

Favorite book: My reading has been confined to textbooks as of late, but when I was younger the Roald Dahl books captured my imagination. Biggest inspiration: Warren Buffett, because of his humility and pragmatism. Best stress reliever: Bourbon and close friends. Favorite restaurant: Swan River’s tuna panini is a guilty pleasure, and I love Jimmy P’s Butcher Shop. On his bucket list: Travel the world, write a book, and learn to play the piano. Playing on repeat: “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

4. Mackenzie Herrick

Senior Manager of Distinguished Events, American Cancer Society

Mackenzie Herrick, 32, began her rewarding journey with the American Cancer Society in 2014 when she and her husband, Brian, moved to Naples from Burlington, Vermont. Since the start of Herrick’s tenure, the organization has raised more than $3.5 million through the Bucket List Bash charity event. In her former development role with ACS, she had the pleasure of working closely with some of Naples’ most accomplished and inspirational men and women, individuals whom she hopes to emulate. “I am driven by my desire to be reliable, trustworthy, and accomplished,” she says. “I pursue perfection and aspire to be someone others can depend on to keep [her] word and deliver results.” A former state titlist in indoor track and field, Herrick often participates in obstacle course races and sprint triathlons. She’s also a talented singer. This baseball season, she’ll perform the national anthem at several Fort Myers Miracle games. But beyond these achievements, Herrick is most proud of her career and the work she does every day to save and celebrate lives, and to lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Never leaves home without: My phone. It’s the portable host of my calendar and all my accounts. Between work, volunteer efforts, and recreational activities, I rely on my phone to keep me organized. Personal style: Classic and feminine. Hidden talent: Sewing. I made the dress I wore at my high school graduation, and I still sew today. Guilty pleasure: My mother’s homemade macaroni and cheese with extra-sharp Vermont cheddar. On her bucket list: To compete on The Voice. I have been in the live audience, and the next step is to get on stage.

5. Missy Saracino Lamont

Executive Director, Naples Therapeutic Riding Center

Missy Saracino Lamont’s love of horses began when she learned to ride at age 8. She was inspired to join the Penn State University equestrian team and eventually turned her passion into a career. Today, she serves as the executive director of Naples Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit that offers therapeutic riding to Collier County adults and children with disabilities. Under her leadership, NTRC has launched several equine-facilitated learning and psychotherapy programs in collaboration with organizations like David Lawrence Center and Pace Center for Girls. She was instrumental in the development of Operation Strides for military veterans and has also partnered with Youth Haven, St. Matthew’s House, and Shelter for Abused Women and Children to provide outreach summer camps. Most recently, the 35-year-old helped to raise funds for a multimillion dollar expansion at NTRC to include new stables and a multipurpose training room. She’s lived in Naples since 2008 and credits the Leadership Collier Foundation’s GAIN program with solidifying her connection to the community. “I remember being surprised to see so many young faces,” she says. “The first day of introductions was great and that’s when I became even more enthusiastic about being part of GAIN. It was inspiring to be around so many passionate, hardworking, fun, young individuals.”

Surprising fact: My diet is closely related to a plant-based or vegan diet. Food is one of the most effective medicines. Most prized possessions: My rescue dogs. Biggest inspiration: My husband. He drives me to be a better and stronger person. Signature accessory: My intent bracelet. “Balance” is my word. Life is all about balance. Dream job: I would love to be a performer on Broadway.

6. Cee Cee Marinelli

Vice President of Commercial Leasing, Barron Collier Companies

Naples native Cee Cee Marinelli’s goal to improve her community for future generations hits close to home. She always aims to be a good role model for her two young children, Cecilia and Wade, and has followed in her father’s footsteps working for Barron Collier Companies, a fourth-generation family-run business. “I appreciate the meaningful impact we are making on the community and have been for decades,” she says. As part of her quest to give back, Marinelli, 34, recently became a member of the Greater Naples Chamber Board and has served as honorary chair for Path2Freedom’s inaugural Red Gala, supporting the organization’s efforts to rescue and rehabilitate young human trafficking victims in Southwest Florida. In 2016, she was named one of Business Observer’s 40 under 40 on the Gulf Coast and was chosen to be in Leadership Florida’s Connect Class VII, a statewide leadership program. “It seems so simple, but my dad advised me to always do the right thing and you will never have to worry about what others think or say about you. It applies to every aspect of life.”

Millennial misconception: No work ethic. Millennials have a work ethic, we just strive to know the reason behind the work and what the outcome will be once the work is put in. Dream job: Travel agent. I love traveling and family vacations. Wouldn’t it be great to help others plan adventures around the world? Most prized possession: A necklace my mom gave me on my wedding day. She had it made with diamonds from the first pair of earrings my father had given her. On her bucket list: Visit Southeast Asia. Guilty pleasures: Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir.