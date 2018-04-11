Faces of 5th

A Cape Cod couple fell in love with Naples and moved their business down south. Twenty years later, Peach Tree Designs is still a staple on the Avenue.





When Judy and Bob Collins were looking to relocate their popular home-accessories boutique, Peach Tree Designs, they knew almost instantaneously that Naples was the right choice. “It was the whole feeling of the town,” Judy says. “The moment we walked on 5th Avenue, I knew that’s where I wanted to open the store.”

The Collinses and their beloved shop have been a fixture downtown since 1997, offering clients everything from fine home furnishings to one-of-a-kind gifts to interior design services. The 2,500-square-foot space is a home decorator’s dream: Room vignette after room vignette provide endless inspiration for filling a house with elegant yet warm decor.

Peach Tree Designs’ roots were planted far from South Florida. It was in Cape Cod where Judy—who studied design at Parsons Paris and received a degree in fashion design from Stephens College in Missouri—founded the company along with her artist friend, Debbie Binig, in 1978. Originally designated as a wholesale decorative painting business, Peach Tree was launched out of Judy’s garage. As business swelled—notably, Neiman Marcus began selling some of Judy and Debbi’s hand-painted baskets, trays, and wooden geese—the duo opened a retail store in Barnstable.

Eventually, Debbie retired from the company, and

Judy’s husband, Bob, joined in. With an extensive sales and marketing background (he worked in the automotive and office furniture industries), Bob continued to grow Peach Tree Designs, and the couple opened a second store in nearby Falmouth in 1985. (Three years later, they relocated to Mashpee; the original Barnstable store moved to a nineteenth-century Victorian building in Yarmouth Port before closing in 2013).

Looking to expand the business outside of the Cape, the Collinses had been looking to relocate their Mashpee store to the pleasant climate of the South when they heard about the affluent coastal community of Naples from some of their clients who wintered there. They decided to visit—and were smitten. In 1997, their daughter Stacie took the lead in opening the store on 5th Avenue. For Stacie, the move was pretty organic given that she spent her childhood helping out in small ways, like sweeping mulberries off the front steps of the stores. “I grew up surrounded by beautiful home furnishings and saw how certain items paired well with each other and how excited clients got when they found their perfect piece,” she says. “It was only natural that I made this my career.”

Two decades later, Peach Tree Designs continues to thrive. New and loyal customers stop by to purchase everything from luxurious upholstery and charming lamps to framed artwork and eclectic jewelry. And some people pop in just to see what beautiful new

vignettes Judy has styled lately.

One of the reasons Peach Tree is so popular lies with the Collinses themselves: They still abide by their original mantra of keeping their service personal and treating

everyone, from staff to clients, like family. “After 20 years, everyone still has a smile on their face every time they walk into the store and out,” Judy says. “And that’s exactly how we want them to feel. Whether they buy anything or not, we want them to have a great experience and find inspiration in every corner.” 407 5th Avenue South, 239.643.4202, peachtreedesigns.com