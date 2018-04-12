Cambier Park Bandshell

In New York City, Fifth Avenue is a mecca for shopping. Here in Naples, 5th Avenue South is that and a whole lot more. Professional theater, live music, dance, improv—the Avenue offers endless ways to satisfy your cultural appetite.





An essential part of the distinctive vibe of 5th Avenue South is its musical entertainment. From alfresco performances on sidewalk cafes to indoor and outdoor main stages, the variety of talent simply can’t be beat.On Sunday afternoons between October and May, thousands of music lovers fan out across the tree-canopied lawn at the Cambier Park Band Shell to catch the weekly outdoor concert. Groove to smooth jazz or revel in rousing Big Band and Dixieland tunes. Admission is free, and performances alternate among four groups: Naples Concert Band, Naples Big Band, Gulf Coast Big Band, and Naples Jazz Society’s Dixieland Jazz Band. 755 8th Street South, naplesgov.com