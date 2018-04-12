Sugden Community Theatre

In New York City, Fifth Avenue is a mecca for shopping. Here in Naples, 5th Avenue South is that and a whole lot more. Professional theater, live music, dance, improv—the Avenue offers endless ways to satisfy your cultural appetite.





From hilarious comedies to serious drama, rousing Broadway musicals or the twists and turns of a clever whodunit, the theater district’s top-ranked companies are ready to entertain. Rising majestically above a tree-shaded plaza, Sugden Community Theatre is home to The Naples Players, noted among the country’s top 10 community theater companies. The 65-year-old group performs nearly 250 shows annually in the 326-seat proscenium theater and its intimate 100-seat studio theater. Among this season’s nine plays are a couple of classics: Miracle on 34th Street (November 29–December 23) and The Music Man (March 7–April 8). On opening nights, gather outdoors on the plaza to catch the actors and musicians walk the red carpet. The Naples Players also has a youth theater called KidzAct, which showcases exceptional young local talent. Upcoming productions include Elf: The Musical (December 2–11) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (May 7–15). During the summer months, Stage 2 Improv offers shows that incorporate hilarious audience participation. (701 5th Avenue South, 239.263.7990)