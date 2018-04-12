The Avenue Alfesco

Enjoy Naples to the fullest by dining outdoors at one of these spots on 5th.





With incredible weather 12 months a year, Naples offers endless opportunities for dining alfresco. Especially on beautiful 5th Avenue South, where restaurants are plentiful, outside tables are often the first choice for residents and visitors alike.

Well aware of the demand, most restaurants in the area provide the option of dining outdoors. Secluded patios provide an oasis for a private meal, while street-side tables on the tree-lined Avenue are the perfect spot for people-watching, taking a shopping break, or prime viewing of the many parades and festivals.

If you’re an early riser, you might enjoy the cooler morning temperatures on the (dog-friendly!) patio of The Café, facing 8th Street South. Starting at 7:30 a.m., a full display of fresh-baked muffins and scones awaits; if you sleep in, the all-day breakfast menu offers healthy choices like the house-made granola and lots of gluten-free and paleo selections, as well as equally healthy sandwiches and salads for lunch.

In the heart of Sugden Plaza sit two great spots popular with seafood lovers: Yabba Island Grill and Ocean Prime. At Yabba, sip a cocktail at the long, buzzing bar—sheltered from the hot sun and occasional rain—before digging into a plate of fresh seafood or one of their signature steaks. Ocean Prime offers a classic menu, an extensive wine list, and an indoor/outdoor design featuring sliding glass so you can take in all the fun on the plaza or watch the social atmosphere from air-conditioned comfort.

Just across the street, down a charming narrow alley, you’ll find Shea’s at Lansdowne Street. The Avenue’s only sports bar is modeled after a typical Boston sports bar on the inside, a theme that extends out to the large brick patio. Overlooking serene Cambier Park, the patio is a quiet spot to enjoy one of the many craft beers on tap, paired with a bowl of Shea’s homemade chili or hearty clam chowder.

From an authentic Boston sports bar to a quintessential French brasserie—if you’re looking for an equally idyllic patio but a more upscale menu, walk west toward the beach and try 5th Avenue’s newest restaurant, The French. The latest blockbuster establishment from chef-owner Vincenzo Betulia (who also owns Osteria Tulia and Bar Tulia down the street) is his first foray into French food. Classic dishes like coq au vin utilize local ingredients in traditional French preparations. The spacious patio features one of Naples’ most elegant open-air bars, with white marble tables that evoke the feeling of dining in Paris.

Also on the west end is the modern, sleekly designed Thai Udon Café. Sit at the sushi bar inside and watch the chefs at work or savor a delicious bento box on the sunny patio. Right next door is Bellini, a favorite of Neapolitans for two decades. Still run by the original Bellini family, the restaurant’s matriarch, Maria, wows with original recipes for Italian classics like veal piccata and pasta dishes. Care to dine alfresco? Bellini boasts one of the largest outdoor patios on the street, making it a great choice for larger groups or for nabbing a last-minute table. For a more casual and rustic Italian meal, Caffe Milano is a great choice for the whole family. Centrally located, it’s an easy walk to both of Naples’ multi-story parking garages, almost guaranteeing easy access during those busy winter months. Drop in after a beach day to enjoy a Skizza—Caffe Milano’s unique light pizza—or come late after the theater. Open until midnight seven days a week, it’s one of the few options on the Avenue where you can have a late-night bite under the stars.

If an elegant dinner on a quiet outdoor patio is what you seek, look no further than Alberto’s on Fifth. Chef Alberto Varetto’s popular restaurant promises white tablecloth service inside—and an equally stunning patio out front with a second, more private patio alongside the restaurant. Either way, Alberto’s fabulous cuisine and wide-ranging wine list are guaranteed to make the evening perfect in all ways.

The award for most unique outdoor dining spot has to go to Café Lurcat. Certainly, the main-floor patio at Bar Lurcat downstairs is beautiful and great for light dinners and lunch, but it’s the second-floor balcony tables that are the most coveted here. With amazing views and open only on the most pleasant evenings, the balcony offers a rare experience where guests dine among the treetops and experience the magic of 5th Avenue South at their feet.