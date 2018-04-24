6 Simple Food Swaps to Help Fight Inflammation
"The more anti-inflammatory foods we consume, the less likely we are to experience certain chronic health problems."
As the link between persistent inflammation and disease grows stronger, more doctors are prescribing anti-inflammatory foods to combat symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis, arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes, and allergies. “The more anti-inflammatory foods we consume, the less likely we are to experience certain chronic health problems,” says Sean Garland, a certified personal trainer at Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club. Garland holds a master’s degree in applied clinical nutrition and employs a holistic method with his clients. Here, he offers six healthy swaps that fight damage-causing free radicals and fuel the body.
White Fish vs. Cold-Water Fish: Replace cod and haddock with cold-water fish, such as salmon, sardines, anchovies, and herring, which are higher in DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that triggers enzymes that lessen inflammation.
Coffee vs. Green Tea: Coffee may contain antioxidants, but green tea boasts the highest concentration of the catechins EGCG and ECG, which may have antitumor and metabolism-boosting properties.
Vegetable Oil vs. Olive Oil: Vegetable oil may have a higher burning point for cooking, but olive products contain oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid that has been shown to decrease cholesterol, and phytonutrients that reduce blood pressure.
Tropical Fruits vs. Berries: Fruits like mangoes and bananas are laden with sugar and carbs, while blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries are loaded with the phytonutrients pterostilbene and resveratrol, both known to have potential anticancer effects.
Dried Herbs vs. Fresh Herbs: Dried herbs have lost many of their health benefits by the time they’re packaged. Chop up fresh cilantro, rosemary, basil, and dill instead to receive these plants’ powerful antioxidants.
Pecans vs. Walnuts: The nutritional value of pecans doesn’t stand up to that of walnuts, which contain copper, manganese, and ALA, a plant-derived omega-3 fatty acid that may regulate blood sugar and reduce symptoms of diabetic nerve damage.
Leave a Reply