6 Simple Food Swaps to Help Fight Inflammation

White Fish vs. Cold-Water Fish: Replace cod and haddock with cold-water fish, such as salmon, sardines, anchovies, and herring, which are higher in DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that triggers enzymes that lessen inflammation.

Coffee vs. Green Tea: Coffee may contain antioxidants, but green tea boasts the highest concentration of the catechins EGCG and ECG, which may have antitumor and metabolism-boosting properties.

Vegetable Oil vs. Olive Oil: Vegetable oil may have a higher burning point for cooking, but olive products contain oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid that has been shown to decrease cholesterol, and phytonutrients that reduce blood pressure.

Tropical Fruits vs. Berries: Fruits like mangoes and bananas are laden with sugar and carbs, while blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries are loaded with the phytonutrients pterostilbene and resveratrol, both known to have potential anticancer effects.

Dried Herbs vs. Fresh Herbs: Dried herbs have lost many of their health benefits by the time they’re packaged. Chop up fresh cilantro, rosemary, basil, and dill instead to receive these plants’ powerful antioxidants.