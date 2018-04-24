Naples’ Largest Luxury Consignment Shop is Ready to Reopen

Audrey’s of Naples, a mainstay in the area for 13 years, is reopening in a new spot on May 1.

Long-time customers of Naples’ largest luxury consignment shop will find a new look and location when they return next season. Audrey’s of Naples, a mainstay in the area for 13 years, is reopening in a new spot on May 1. Located at the corner of Tenth Street North and Fifth Avenue North in Naples’ downtown district, the 5,000-square-foot building is just four blocks from the old leased store.

“It’s one big open space with the exception of a vintage room that we’ve created,” says co-owner Ashley Means. “It’s light, bright, and airy, with high ceilings.” Aside from a new complimentary refreshment area with seating, teas, coffees, and cookies, the new store can also accommodate events. “We’ll do charity events, after-hours parties for women’s groups, and VIP shopping parties,” says co-owner Quenby Tilley, who purchased the building. “We’re so excited.”