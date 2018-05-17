For the Love of Art

Patchouli band Patchouli band Patchouli band Patchouli band

Marie Christine St Pierre and Craig Price

Janine Hamilton, Jackie Morelisse and Huguette Peltier

Gary and Suzanne Mead

Kristine and Juliana Meek

Michael and Karen Streets and Mark Schlehr

Amanda Jaron, Natalia Cole and Alanna Jaron

Patricia Gomez and Peter Garon

David and Gail Webster

Loki Anthony and Guy Tieman

What: For the Love of Art, annual fundraising event

Who: Supporters of the nonprofit’s programs and initiatives

Where: Naples Art Association

The event was sponsored by Naples Illustrated