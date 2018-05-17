The New 1500 South

The signature restaurant at the Naples Bay Resort, 1500 South has been reimagined under the leadership of executive chef William Conroy. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and a veteran of luxury restaurants in Aspen and Anaheim, Conroy is expected to bring a new and refined direction to all food operations at the resort. His menu for 1500 South moves away from the Southern-inflected emphasis of former chef Art Smith and replaces it with rustic Italian dishes that showcase local ingredients. A variety of small plates and designer pizzas complement classic dishes like panzanella salad with burrata, vegetable pesto, and seafood scampi. The wine list draws on the best of Italy and California.

“I was excited to bring my passion for cooking to Southwest Florida and utilize local ingredients that I typically didn’t use out West,” says Conroy. “While our new menu reflects my affinity for Italian cuisine, I love being able to create dishes with Florida’s freshest local bounty.”

Best of all, the view remains the same: Floor-to-ceiling windows provide a lovely panorama of the resort marina, while the cuisine and the Mediterranean architecture transport guests back to Tuscany