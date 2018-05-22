7 Pieces to Satisfy Your Rose Gold Obsession Rose gold lends a youthful blush to any jewelry box May 22, 2018 Mary Murray, Pomellato Arabesque necklace in 18-karat rose gold, $45,000. (pomellato.com) Show Caption Hide Caption Extra-wide cuff with a diamond set in 14-karat rose gold, $8,598. Provident Jewelry, Naples (239-649-7200, providentjewelry.com) Show Caption Hide Caption Buccellati Macri AB watch cuff with diamonds set in 18-karat rose and white gold, $41,000. Provident Jewelry, Naples (239-649-7200, providentjewelry.com) Show Caption Hide Caption Effy Jewelry knot ring with diamonds set in 14-karat rose gold, $2,148. Macy’s, Naples (239-434-1300, macys.com) Show Caption Hide Caption Anita Ko double chevron ring in 18-karat rose gold, $1,800. (anitako.com) Show Caption Hide Caption Stephen Webster Lady Stardust bolt ring with diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold, $9,950. Marissa Collections, Naples (239-263-4333, marissacollections.com) Show Caption Hide Caption Gumuchian Secret Garden earrings with diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold, $9,000. Bigham Jewelers, Naples (239-434-2800, bighamjewelers.com) Show Caption Hide Caption Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMoreRelated Post Solar Flair | February 2016 Fashion Editorial Hot for Summer: Bright and Beachy Looks Classic Winter Evening Looks Summer Fashion: Sun and Stripes
