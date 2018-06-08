6 Gifts for Every Kind of Dad

Pet-Loving Dad: The Bites Interactive HD Pet Camera ($229) from Petcube connects with pets via Wi-Fi so he can watch, talk, take photos of, and even offer treats to his pet remotely. Nordstrom, Naples (239-325-6100, nordstrom.com)
Kid-At-Heart Dad: Help him get reacquainted with Colonel Mustard in Restoration Hardware’s premier edition Clue ($365) with its retro tokens, vintage accents, and rooms beneath glass that are perfect for sleuthing. Restoration Hardware (restorationhardware.com)
Golfer Dad: Shave strokes off his game with Garmin’s Approach S60 Watch ($400) that uses GPS and maps of more than 40,000 golf courses for yardages to greens, hazards, and doglegs. PGA Tour Superstore, Naples (239-384-6380, pgasuperstore.com)
Entertainer Dad: This Crafthouse by Fortessa smoking box and handheld smoker ($250) allows dad to become part magician and part mixologist. Place a cocktail inside and use the smoking gun to infuse flavors. Sur La Table, Naples (239-598-3586, surlatable.com)
Sporty Dad: Pump up the soundtrack to his workout with Soundsport Free wireless headphones ($250) from Bose that feature advanced design to ensure stability, comfort, and resistance to sweat and rain. Bose, Naples (239-947-8270, bose.com)
Culinary Dad: For those who love to experiment in the kitchen, this homemade hot sauce kit ($50) from The Chili Lab allows him to use signature spices to craft two artisanal blends. Williams-Sonoma, Naples (239-514-2213, williams-sonoma.com)
