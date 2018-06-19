Summer Raffia Accessories These woven accessories for summer go well beyond the traditional straw tote June 19, 2018 Katherine Lande, Aqua raffia disk earrings ($380), Oscar de la Renta, Marissa Collections, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Woven fringe mules ($695), Proenza Schouler, Nordstrom, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Mixed-media raffia tassel earrings ($195), Akola, akolaproject.com Show Caption Hide Caption Woven sandals with crystal buckle ($1,195), Jimmy Choo, jimmychoo.com Show Caption Hide Caption An oversized straw hat makes a statement both on and off the runway. Show Caption Hide Caption Pixie round woven raffia and suede handbag ($2,959), Chloé, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption ynasty metallic gold sun hat ($800), Eric Javits, ericjavits.com Show Caption Hide Caption Braided sandals ($750), Dior, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMoreRelated Post Summer Fashion: Sun and Stripes Fashion that Flatters Pastels for Spring ’18 Jet-Set Style: Upscale Travel Accessories
Leave a Reply