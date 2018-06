The Shelter for Abused Women & Children

Kirsten Ferrara, Linda Oberhaus

Wynnell Schrenk, Teri Kuhn, Linda Malone

Simone Lutgert, Heather Dockweiler

Jennifer Hyman

Barbara Jordan, Shelly Stayer, Patty Baker

Juliana Meek, Barbara Meek



Lisa Arundale, Jamie Anderson, Nancy White, Jennifer Hyman, Pat Wheeler, Colleen Murphy

Kaleigh Grover, Melissa Kaplan, Brenda Melton, Carly Stewart

Lisa Spiller, Gillian Campbell, Sandy Cotter

What: Old Bags Luncheon and Handbag Auction with guest speaker Jennifer Hyman, Rent The Runway co-founder and CEO

Who: Guests and Supporters of the shelter

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

The Event Was Sponsored by Naples Illustrated