10 Summer Treats Worth the Splurge

Stare, Stare, Like a Bear

A slew of life-size fiberglass bear topiaries will scare off any trespassers; choose a 39-inch bear ($4,500), a 59-inch bear ($9,000), or the 98-inch standing bear ($15,000). Belamo Patio Furniture, Naples

The Roaring Twenties

Ostrich feathers in tiers reminiscent of a flapper dress adorn this smooth Hermès Sac Toupet alligator bag ($25,900). Hermès, Naples

Kentucky Neat

If you love bourbon, pour your Woodford Reserve from the exquisite Baccarat Edition bottle ($1,999 for 700 ml). Total Wine, Naples

Chess It Is

Hermès’ magnetic mini chess set ($3,775), containing hand-sculpted pawns in sapodilla and solid cassia wood with a removable strap in saddle-stitched lizard, allows for a mental workout wherever you may roam. Hermès, Naples



Hunk of Burning Love

This pure white bisque porcelain lover statue decorated with precious metals is a candleholder in disguise ($3,894); price includes three sets of Ginori 1735 scented candles). Clive Daniel Home, Naples

Yes, Please!

Dive into this decadent sundae ($14), including vanilla and chocolate ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauces, peanuts, whipped cream, and—of course—a cherry on top. The Claw Bar, Naples

Get It While You Can

Park a spicy Scorpus Red 2023 Aston Martin DBS Volante with a mighty V12 engine (price upon request) in your garage before the company bids farewell to the current generation DBS. Naples Luxury Imports, Naples

How Fun Is This?

You might not wear this silver and gold Paco Rabanne sequin miniskirt ($2,250) every day, but when you do, you will surely be admired. Marissa Collections, Naples

Five-Finger Protection

Ward off evil with this gargantuan Hamsa hand pendant ($72,000) from David Webb—crafted from gold, turquoise, and diamonds. Marissa Collections, Naples

Not A Yacht To Do

Cruise the waters of the Gulf—for an afternoon, day, or weekend—on an exquisite yacht with a professional and attentive crew (boats range in size from 28 feet to 110 feet; prices range from $1,200 to $15,000 per day). Naples Nantucket Yacht Group, Naples