10 Summer Treats Worth the Splurge

Stare, Stare, Like a Bear
A slew of life-size fiberglass bear topiaries will scare off any trespassers; choose a 39-inch bear ($4,500), a 59-inch bear ($9,000), or the 98-inch standing bear ($15,000). Belamo Patio Furniture, Naples
The Roaring Twenties
Ostrich feathers in tiers reminiscent of a flapper dress adorn this smooth Hermès Sac Toupet alligator bag ($25,900). Hermès, Naples
Kentucky Neat
If you love bourbon, pour your Woodford Reserve from the exquisite Baccarat Edition bottle ($1,999 for 700 ml). Total Wine, Naples
Chess It Is
Hermès’ magnetic mini chess set ($3,775), containing hand-sculpted pawns in sapodilla and solid cassia wood with a removable strap in saddle-stitched lizard, allows for a mental workout wherever you may roam. Hermès, Naples
Hunk of Burning Love
This pure white bisque porcelain lover statue decorated with precious metals is a candleholder in disguise ($3,894); price includes three sets of Ginori 1735 scented candles). Clive Daniel Home, Naples
Yes, Please!
Dive into this decadent sundae ($14), including vanilla and chocolate ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauces, peanuts, whipped cream, and—of course—a cherry on top. The Claw Bar, Naples
Get It While You Can
Park a spicy Scorpus Red 2023 Aston Martin DBS Volante with a mighty V12 engine (price upon request) in your garage before the company bids farewell to the current generation DBS. Naples Luxury Imports, Naples
How Fun Is This?
You might not wear this silver and gold Paco Rabanne sequin miniskirt ($2,250) every day, but when you do, you will surely be admired. Marissa Collections, Naples
Five-Finger Protection
Ward off evil with this gargantuan Hamsa hand pendant ($72,000) from David Webb—crafted from gold, turquoise, and diamonds. Marissa Collections, Naples
Not A Yacht To Do
Cruise the waters of the Gulf—for an afternoon, day, or weekend—on an exquisite yacht with a professional and attentive crew (boats range in size from 28 feet to 110 feet; prices range from $1,200 to $15,000 per day). Naples Nantucket Yacht Group, Naples
