Friends of Rookery Bay will present its 10th annual Bash for the Bay from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. The evening will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, which encompasses 110,000 acres from downtown Naples through the Western Everglades, representing 40 percent of Collier County’s coastline.

Lavern Norris Gaynor, whose family helped protect the initial lands that became the Reserve, is Honorary Chair of the signature fundraiser. Board member Karyn Capozzo is event chair and board member Milda Vaivada is event co-chair.

The evening will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a raffle set among the aquariums, natural history exhibits and art gallery of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center along Henderson Creek. The plated dinner crafted by Crave Culinaire will be followed by a live auction and dancing to the band Hot Topic.

Tickets start at $250 and may be purchased at rookerybay.org/bash or by calling 239-530-5972.

Bash sponsors include The Isles of Collier Preserve, Woodward Pires & Lombardo P.A., Soirée, First Florida Integrity Bank, Florida International University, Horizon Rentals, Naples Illustrated, Naples Daily News, Naples Reserve, Ray & Pat Carroll, Tom & Sue Marquardt, Lois and Bruce Selfon, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Florida Gulf Coast University, Stock Development, and StoreSmart Self Storage.