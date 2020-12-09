2 Comedians Coming to Naples

This month, Off the Hook Comedy Club will host multiple notable funnymen. Cowboy hat–clad comedian Chad Prather brings his fast-talking “Star Spangled Banter” act to Naples December 10-13. As evidenced on his newest album, Y’all Shut Up!, Prather combines musical flourishes with his natural knack for armchair philosophy and observational humor.
Next up is Brian Regan, December 15-17, who Vanity Fair has deemed the “funniest stand-up alive.” Beyond his breakneck touring schedule, Regan has also starred in numerous specials and shows, including his own Netflix series, Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan.
