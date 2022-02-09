2 Operatic Occasions with Gulfshore Opera

Two special Gulfshore Opera events invite attendees to Innovation Hotel and Silverspot Cinema at Mercato. The romantic Songs of Love February 12 includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar in Arthrex’s new, exclusive hotel reserved for company business and authorized corporate accounts. Tickets are $75. Gulfshore Opera’s reimagined production of the musical comedy The Bat’s Revenge (Die Fledermaus) along with a “Party with the Stars” come to life at Silverspot February 27. tickets are $85-$95.