2 Outdoor Productions at Baker Park to Enjoy

The Naples Players and Opera Naples will host upcoming performances under the stars

Get Footloose at The Naples Players’ outdoor performance of the hit musical in Baker Park, March 3-7. Tickets cost $45-$60 and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Opera Naples’ inaugural Festival Under the Stars will take place March 10-13 at Baker Park, featuring a concert by tenor Joseph Calleja (March 10), a performance of La Traviata (March 11 and 13), and a symphonic version of West Side Story (March 12). Tickets cost $25-$125 with five levels of seating available.