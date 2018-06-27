Vote Now! | NCR Cover Competition
After a month-long call to artists, we have received a great deal of submissions conveying the theme of philanthropy and giving. It wasn’t easy, but we have narrowed down the field to the four submissions that best illustrate the concept.
The four works below, all created by local artists, speak beautifully to the spirit of charity and community togetherness. Now the power is in your hands. The one with the most votes will appear on the cover of our 2017-18 Naples Charity Register, which is released in November 2018.
Voting closes July 10, 2018.
Click on an image to enlarge it.
Liberty’s is badass
Awesome Liberty
The Hearts of Palm by Leoma Lovegrove beautifully illustrates the spirit of charity.
Lovegrove’s is clever and beautiful.
Love this!
Leona Lovegrove captures the spirit of Naples.
I enjoy Leoma’s love of color and style.
Leoma’s love of community shines through in this illustration.
We love Leona!
Love it.
Enjoy this piece so much …
I buy a lot of Leoma Lovegroves shirts, pocketbooks, beach bags & towels, etc., for myself & others. I love them! The colors are gorgeous!
Who better than Leoma to show the vibrancy of community!
Looking up the palm tree invokes the hearts’ aspiration, reaching up and out, spreading love.
Leoma’s art with vibrant colors always makes me happy…
Love the idea
so colorful so florida Leona Longrove
Leoma Lovegrove’s art always warms my heart. She is an amazing artist and truly captures the essence of Florida living!
Love Leoma!!!
Love this painting! Perfect image for cover of NCR magazine!
Such unleashed talent in everything – pure joy !!!
Good luck Leoma your painting is a perfect illustration of giving and it is beautiful!!
Love her art
Her artistic talent is so refreshing
Love “Hearts of Palm”
Hearts of Palm is by far the best choice to represent the community. Leoma Lovegrove is not only a great artist but a wonderful representative of the area. Her art work is free, happy and joyful. This particular work is brings us in to discover the town.
Leoma is the BEST
Leona artistic ability is so colorful it makes u happy when seeing her pieces of art…
Love Leomas work
Whimsical, colorful, yet conveying the message of love and caring, Leoma has created another
memorable masterpiece. It also exemplifies her own unique artistic style.
I like the double visual and play on words……
-the visual of the heart is important as charity is all about giving from the heart
-the food “heart of palm will feed an individual and charity feeds the community
Three great choices but Leoma Lovegrove captures the Naples/Southwest Florida vibe and vitality the best. In my opinion
I love the artwork by Leoma. I have many many article3s of her clothing line, and every time I wear it I get numerous compliments. I also have numerous pieces of her jewelry. The hearts of Palm truly represent Florida!
The hearts ascending the Palms towards the very top and on to the heavenly blue sky evoke a spiritual feeling that is essential to the spirit of charity and community togetherness. The various shapes, designs, and sizes reflect the versatility of the artist, and the individuality of the approach needed to care for others. It provides the artistic beauty and message that are needed to fulfill the goal. presented to the artists.
Love it!
LOVE hearts of Palm!
Love Leoma Lovegrove!
Fun painting captures the
spirit!
“Hearts of Palm” is spectacular!
Beautiful
Leoma has given us a wonderful display of colors and put them into our south florida life styles and made it all explode with fun, sunshine and FLORIDA. I love her attitude and attention to bringing the world back to LIFE………
Hearts of Palm truly reflects giving from the heart and the togetherness of hearts of the beautiful people in the community of Naples.
The times I’ve visited Naples, have been inspired by love, trips full of emotion and heart. Leoma Lovegrove’s illustration captures the spirit of my experiences in Naples. Part of my heart will always be there, and Hearts of Palm is a perfect example of what makes Naples so special.
Leoma Lovegrove’s Hearts of Palm.gives me a warm and happy feeling. Her art makes me smile every time I see it. She has captured the true feeling of charity.
Every time we come to visit our good friends in Punta Gorda we go to Leoma Lovegrove’s. I have some of her clothing and a print of her darling owl. I am sure we will go again on the next trip.