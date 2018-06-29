Blue Zones Project June 29, 2018 NI Staff, Linda Lowery, Lesley Colantonio Show Caption Hide Caption Dennis Sanders, Chante Pemberton Show Caption Hide Caption Shannon Dilworth, Lisa Vinciguerra Show Caption Hide Caption Melissa Meister, Cori Higgins, Jessica Crane, Deb Logan Show Caption Hide Caption Kathy Beuttel, Randi Amoroso Show Caption Hide Caption Janet Washburn, Karen Rauch Show Caption Hide Caption Russell Burland, Shannon Morgan Show Caption Hide Caption Clark Hill, Michael Riley, Tom Donahue, Pace Cooper, Jeff Jerome Show Caption Hide Caption What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Shula’s Steakhouse becoming a Blue Zone’s Project-Approved Restaurant Who: Guests and patrons Where: Shula’s Naples Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMore
