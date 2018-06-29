Blue Zones Project

Linda Lowery, Lesley Colantonio

Dennis Sanders, Chante Pemberton

Shannon Dilworth, Lisa Vinciguerra

Melissa Meister, Cori Higgins, Jessica Crane, Deb Logan

Kathy Beuttel, Randi Amoroso

Janet Washburn, Karen Rauch

Russell Burland, Shannon Morgan

Clark Hill, Michael Riley, Tom Donahue, Pace Cooper, Jeff Jerome

What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Shula’s Steakhouse becoming a Blue Zone’s Project-Approved Restaurant

Who: Guests and patrons

Where: Shula’s Naples