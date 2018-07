The 2018 Naples Winter Wine Festival (NWWF) "All We Need is Love" Auction on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida. Since its inagural event in 2001, the NWWF chartiy win auction has raised more than $161 million. The 2018 auction raised more than $14 million for underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County through the Naples Children & Education Foundation.