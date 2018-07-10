4 Staycation Destinations for Florida Residents

When you live in paradise, there’s no need to venture out for a vacation state of mind. Stay and play in some of your home state’s most sought-after luxury resorts and hotels.

Sunshine State residents have another reason to smile with Four Seasons Resort Orlando’s special Florida resident pricing—perfect for off-season visits to the Magic Kingdom or exploring Orlando’s attractions.

“Explorer Island,” the resort’s onsite water park, offers ample amenities to children and adults alike. The five-acre park features a winding lazy river, two water slides, an interactive splash zone, and supervised swimming (for children 4-12). Adults will love the Tranquilo Golf Club, The Spa at the Four Seasons, and the adult-only pool. Family time will be well spent in a dive-in movie, fitness classes, or nature tour — all with no resort fee.

Floridian rates are available in accommodations including: the Four Seasons Guestroom ($349 per night), a Park View room ($529 per night), and the Golden Oak View Suite ($849 per night). The Florida resident rate is available exclusively by telephone reservation for stays August 12 through September 30. (1-800-267-3046)

2. Sunset Key Cottages, Key West

Nothing says vacation quite like packing your bags and heading south. And for most (Florida residents included), it doesn’t get more southern than a trip to the Florida Keys. This summer, Sunset Key Cottages, an exclusive island resort located 500 yards off Key West, is offering a special getaway package catered specifically to Florida residents.

The “No Need to Leave (Florida)” offer includes everything you need for a two-night all-inclusive staycation. Guests will enjoy two spa treatments (or one couples’ massage), dinner for two at Latitudes, a sunset supper picnic basket, and an autographed copy of Florida: Beyond the Blue Horizon, a coffee table book of Florida photographs. All guests receive breakfast hampers delivered daily, frozen treats delivered by the Conch Cruiser ice cream cycle, Up Spirits rum ration, guided garden tours, and nightly turn-downs featuring local sweets and treats. Package price starts at $2,018. Offer available through September 30. (1-855-995-9799)

3. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, Manalapan

Unwind alongside the Gulf Coast at one of Palm Beach’s most lavish resorts, Eau Palm Beach. The award-winning resort and spa is celebrating its fifth anniversary by offering guests two special offers.

Eau’s Fifth Anniversary Package includes an overnight accommodation in a resort view room with a king or two double beds. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a cocktail at Stir Bar & Terrace and a $55 resort credit. Escape to the Eau Spa where your toughest decision will be choosing from a 60-minute Self-Centered massage or an Essence facial. The next morning, sleep in (late check-out is included) and head down to the Temple Orange Mediterranean Bistro for a delicious brunch spread. Offer is valid Thursday –­ Sunday until September 30. Package price begins at $555.55.

For a touch of extravagance, the “Eau-ver the Top” anniversary package guarantees nothing short of a dream-like experience: five nights at the resort with daily access to a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce. Guests can also savor sunset dining aboard a luxury yacht, take flight on a helicopter tour of Palm Beach, and take over the Eau Spa for five hours of luxury treatments. When you’re ready to browse the boutiques, head to Worth Avenue and the Royal Poinciana Plaza for a private after-hours shopping escapade. (800-328-0170)

4. Acqualina Resort & Spa, Sunny Isles Beach

As fate would have it, Miami Spa Month coincides with Florida’s off-season (a.k.a. the perfect time to plan your staycation). Celebrate the alignment of these two events with a Spacation at Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach. The seaside resort offers a charming Mediterranean ambiance, world-class dining, oceanfront swimming pools, and breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Acqualina Spa by ESPA will feature two special Spa Month packages: the Advanced Lift & Firm facial and a soothing Swedish massage. The Spacation Package includes luxury accommodations for two nights, two Spa Month body treatments, valet parking, and a welcome amenity. Spacation Package rates begin at $550; offers are available through August 31. (877-312-9742)