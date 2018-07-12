Getting to Know Mally Khorasantchi

Mally Khorasantchi describes her work as large-scale contemporary art inspired by nature. A Naples resident for more than 25 years, the German-born artist became an American citizen in 2006. Her upcoming solo shows include one at Walter Wickiser Gallery in New York in September, and another at Florida Gulf Coast University in 2019. Next summer, her work will be part of a group show at the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Khorasantchi felt her calling to the arts at an early age and never looked back. “I won an honor prize for my art when I was 9 years old in Germany,” Khorasantchi says, “and I stated at my first ‘interview’ that I wanted to become an artist.”

1. Favorite local cultural

Attractions: Artis-Naples and Gulfshore Playhouse.

2. Beloved book:

My Ántonia by Willa Cather. She put America into my dreams.

3. Cherished fashion designer:

Armani. Simply elegant.

4. Favorite artist:

Pierre Bonnard, for his color and spirit.

5. Go-to scent:

Soir deLune by Sisley for daytime; Gem by Van Cleef & Arpels for evening.

6. Ultimate escape:

New York City with visits to MoMA, the Guggenheim, and the Whitney museums, and a stay at the Algonquin Hotel.

7. Esteemed jeweler:

Cartier. It’s timeless. I have pieces that are 40 years old and still look wonderful.

8. Best local shopping:

Waterside Shops and the Village Shops on Venetian Bay.

9. Bucket list topper:

A trip through all of America, my dream country, like Travels with Charley: In Search of America by John Steinbeck.

10. Where she takes out-of-town guests:

We take a boat and show them the island of Keewaydin and go on a tour through the canals of Port Royal, the most beautiful surroundings of Naples.