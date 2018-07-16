Summer Happy Hour Specials

Local happy hours become more interesting over the summer, as restaurants offer incentives to increase traffic from year-round residents. The following five compelling options fit a variety of tastes and schedules.

For the Champagne Lover:

The early bird gets the Veuve Clicquot at the BubbleQ Happy Hour at Naples Grande’s Mantra + Sunset Veranda. Every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., the formula is simple: $5 per flute at 5 p.m., $6 at 6 p.m., $7 at 7 p.m., and $8 at 8 p.m., so the Champagne is a great value even for late arrivals. Spend an additional $10 and receive a daily selection of freshly prepared barbecue fare.

For the Wine Connoisseur:

Angelina’s Ristorante in Bonita Springs is one of the recipients of the prestigious Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. Every day except Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m., guests receive a 50-percent discount on all bottled wines under $175, along with half-priced appetizers and signature cocktails.

For the Fashionably Late:

For those who simply can’t make an early window, AZN Azian Cuizine at Mercato offers a “reverse happy hour” Sunday to Thursday (9 p.m. to close) and Friday to Saturday (10 p.m. to close), along with specially priced Asian comfort food. Its traditional happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m. daily and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, when customers receive half off all adult beverages.

For the Value Conscious:

Cavo Lounge, also at Mercato, offers an unusually broad range of happy hour specials and extends them longer than most bars. Try 50-percent off beer, cocktails, wines by the glass (and bottle!), and the same half-off deal on dozens of small and large plates. Happy hour is 3:30 to 8 p.m. daily, plus it runs in reverse on Sunday and Monday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For the Calorie Counter:

When you really want to keep an eagle eye on what you’re consuming, Seasons 52 in Naples offers a range of $5 small plates that weigh in at 80 to 340 calories, including shrimp scampi, grilled chicken yakitori skewers, and duck wing “lollipops,” accompanied by a selection of $5 wines and $7 specialty cocktails.