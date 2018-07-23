48 Hours at the Boca Raton Resort and Club

The Boca Raton Resort & Club provides ideal environs for the ultimate post-season reset

The Boca Raton Resort Club

Boca Resort Cloister One Bedroom Suite

Boca Resort Palm Court

Boca Resort Waldorf Astoria Ritual Bath

If all the busyness of the past social season has left you depleted and in immediate need of a quick reboot, a luxurious escape to wellness is just a two-hour drive away. The acclaimed Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria property, offers a bevy of activities, programs, and healthy dining options to customize your vision of beachside bliss, whether you want to recharge, relax, or both.

Start the morning with sunrise beach yoga at the nearby Boca Beach Club and feel the stress begin to melt away the moment your toes touch the sand. Continue decompressing with the Club’s Sea Level service, a lavish beachfront experience complete with king- and queen-sized day beds to curl up with a book amid the calming sounds of crashing waves or simply enjoy daily refreshments and cocktails, all courtesy of a personal beach attendant.

For the active traveler, there is no shortage of activities to reenergize in a flash. Master the waves on a paddleboard or step up the adventure on a skim board or Jet Ski. Back on property, bring the kids to check out the resort’s FlowRider wave machine for bodyboarding. Outside of the water, cyclists can explore the resort’s scenic trails mapped out by experts. Pair any of these pursuits with a fitness assessment from an on-site personal trainer and a multitude of group classes (Zumba, anyone?), and you’ll finish the day feeling like a million bucks.

And that’s before you even step foot in the resort’s exquisite 50,000-square-foot spa, which boasts four stars in Forbes Travel Guide. Aside from an array of pampering treatments, this spa is known for its detoxifying ritual bath that is not to be missed. Afterward, have a light lunch by the pool or dine at one of the resort’s restaurants that serve many health-conscious creations, prepared with fresh produce often from local farms. For fine dining, The Blue pairs a panoramic ocean view from the twenty-seventh floor with a modern take on classic dishes. When it comes to Italian comfort food, Lucca is a satisfying choice, featuring a menu dotted with gluten-free and whole-wheat pasta alternatives. Order the shareable seasonal verdure and feast upon a beautiful preparation of veggies, along with a dollop of ricotta dolce, of course. When you can savor nourishing food, fitness-focused fun, and a world-class spa, it makes for the perfect rejuvenation of mind, body, and soul.