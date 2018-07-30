3 Naples Chefs Share Grilling Tips and Go-Tos

Every man believes he’s the undisputed king of the grill. But even the most dedicated outdoor cook can use a few tips from the experts. We asked three local chefs to share their wisdom as grilling season reaches its peak.

David Nelson | Timeless — An MHK Eatery

Nelson brings several decades of experience to the cooking of burgers, steaks, and seafood on the coal-fired grill at Timeless.

Preferred Cut of Meat: New York strip doesn’t need much prep, making it perfect for the grill.

Best Fish: Salmon, the fattiness gives it a nice char.

Favorite Vegetable: Zucchini is the best one that holds up on the grill.

Charcoal, Wood, or Propane: Wood produces a good high heat and imparts a bit of smokiness to food being grilled.

Useful Tips for the Home Cook: Move coals continuously for an even bed, and rest before serving

Most Common Mistake: Not having the grill hot enough; not allowing meat to rest before serving or cutting.

Preferred Grilling Beverage: Ice-cold New Castle

Andrew Wicklander| The Continental

Wicklander runs the kitchen at D’Amico’s The Continental, one of the area’s popular steak houses.

Preferred Cut of Meat: New York strip, a thicker cut so I don’t have to keep too close an eye on it.

Best Fish: King salmon in season, as well as shrimp.

Favorite Vegetable: Summer squash, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes

Charcoal, Wood, or Propane: Charcoal delivers a more consistent heat; throw on wood chips for flavor, if desired.

Useful Tips for the Home Cook: Understand the cooking times of all your ingredients.

Most Common Mistake: Not using enough charcoal to keep the grill consistently hot enough to the finish.

Preferred Grilling Beverage: Ice-cold Summit IPA from Minnesota

Tony Ridgway | Ridgway Bar & Grill

Ridgway has been supervising the grilling of steaks and chops at his restaurants, Ridgway Bar & Grill and Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar, for decades.

Preferred Cut of Meat: A 24-ounce center-cut prime New York strip

Best Fish: Mahi grills up the best.

Favorite Vegetable: Whole red onions, grilled slowly until caramelized.

Charcoal, Wood, or Propane: In a perfect world, charcoal; practically speaking, propane works great.

Useful Tips for the Home Cook: For a thinner piece of meat, grill it when it’s very cold; for a thicker piece, bring it to room temperature before grilling.

Most Common Mistake: Walking away and realizing your food has burned up.

Preferred Grilling Beverage: A glass of sparkling wine or Champagne