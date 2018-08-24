Benjamin H. Yormak

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

Benjamin H. Yormak is a board-certified expert in Labor and Employment Law. Specializing in whistleblower cases, he represented an employee in U.S. v. 21st Century Oncology, recovering more than $25 million for taxpayers. Other accolades include recognition by SuperLawyers magazine (2016-2018), Avvo Client Choice Award (2012-2018), National Lawyer of Distinction (2018), and National Advocates Top 40 Under 40 (2017-2018).

9990 Coconut Road | Bonita Springs

239-985-9691 | yormaklaw.com