Curtis B. Cassner

Bond Schoeneck & King Attorneys

Curtis B. Cassner is a board-certified Wills, Trusts, and Estates Attorney, a board-certified Tax Attorney and a Certified Public Accountant who specializes in advising clients on methods to meet their estate planning goals using advanced tax planning strategies. Cassner also advises clients on available alternatives to maximize the current or testamentary use of estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax exemptions; on various charitable planning techniques to meet charitable goals; assists clients with Florida trust and estate administration; and, represents fiduciaries and beneficiaries in trust and estate litigation. In addition, Cassner represents clients in federal and state tax controversies.

Curtis B. Cassner

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

4001 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 250 | Naples

239-659-3800 | bsk.com