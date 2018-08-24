Dale W. Klaus

Coleman, Hazzard, Taylor, Klaus, Doupé & Diaz, Attorneys at Law

Dale Klaus, a shareholder in Coleman, Hazzard, Taylor, Klaus, Doupé & Diaz, P.A., has represented clients in marital, divorce, and family law matters for over 17 years. He is a past chair of the Family Law and Trial Lawyers sections of the Collier County Bar Association, and is a former Naples prosecutor. Dale is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated in Family Law by Martindale-Hubbell, and has consistently been recognized in Florida Super Lawyers and Florida Trend’s Legal Elite.

Dale W. Klaus

Coleman, Hazzard, Taylor, Klaus, Doupé & Diaz, Attorneys at Law

3003 Tamiami Trail North, Suite# 402 | Naples

239-298-5203 | chtlegal.com