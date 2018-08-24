Donna Marshall

Marshall Law Office

Donna Marshall brings the strength of 26 years of exclusive marital and family law experience to your divorce case. With an extensive business background and specialized knowledge of children’s issues, Marshall has a practical approach, understands the demands of sophisticated legal and family issues, and has a unique ability to create solutions to meet your goals. Integrity and competence are the hallmarks of her firm. She will navigate your case through the court process without unnecessary expense or time away from your life. Marshall has been certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy for her advanced skills in family and trial law and has been certified as a Family Law Mediator by the Florida Supreme Court.

Whether by mediation, negotiation, or trial, she will earn your trust, and will insist on protecting your financial security. Marshall also specializes in drafting pre-marital and post marital agreements, with the goal of alleviating your financial concerns and safeguarding your financial future.

5150 Tamiami Trial North, Suite 402 | Naples

239-213-1311 | attorneymarshall.net