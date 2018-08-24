J. Michael Coleman

Coleman, Hazzard, Taylor, Klaus, Doupé & Diaz, Attorneys at Law

Michael Coleman, board-certified by the Florida Bar in Business Litigation, represents clients in complex commercial, business and probate litigation. He is a past president of the Collier County Bar Association and is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Coleman has been consistently acknowledged in Florida Trend’s Legal Elite and Florida Super Lawyers.

J. Michael Coleman

Coleman, Hazzard, Taylor, Klaus, Doupé & Diaz, Attorneys at Law

3003 Tamiami Trail North, Suite# 402 | Naples

239-298-5209 | chtlegal.com