Kevin W. Crews

Wicker Smith O’Hara McCoy & Ford, P.A.

Kevin W. Crews, a partner in Wicker Smith’s Naples office, overseas office operations. For over 20 years Mr. Crews has actively engaged in civil and administrative trial practice, focusing on the defense of corporate institutions and professional liability. He has experience in the handling and trying of catastrophic injury cases including medical negligence, premises liability, negligent security, construction defects, products liability, automobile liability and commercial transportation liability.

9128 Strada Place, Suite 10200 | Naples

239-552-5303 | wickersmith.com