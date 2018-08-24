Ryan M. Tarnow

Ryan Tarnow graduated cum laude from the University of Florida and was awarded a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law where he was a member of the Business Law Review. He has been awarded membership in the Lawyers of Distinction, an organization which recognizes excellence in the practice of law. Tarnow is a member of the Collier County Bar Association and the Florida Bar from which he received the Rising Star award in 2017 and 2018. He has served on the Florida Bar Children’s Interest Committee, Equitable Distribution Committee, Support Issues Committee, Technology Committee, and the Rules and Forms Committee. A graduate of Leadership Collier’s GAIN program, Tarnow is actively involved in the Collier County community.

5150 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 207 | Naples

239-202-0265 | tarnowfamilylawyers.com