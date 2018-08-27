Autumn Inspired Hors D’oeuvre Recipes

As we prepare to launch into another season of entertaining, Naples chefs prepare party bites to serve at your next soiree

Fig, Prosciutto & Black Truffle Pizzette (1 pizzette)

Recipe by Jason Goddard, Dorona

Dough:

1800 grams Caputo 00 Rinforzato Flour

1-liter water

4-6 grams dry active yeast

Fine grain sea salt

100 grams extra virgin olive oil

In a mixing bowl, pour in water, flour, and yeast. Work the dough with mixer until smooth and elastic. Add salt and oil. Work again for 8-10 minutes. Transfer dough into containers and portion into 140-gram sized balls. While portioning, cover with linen towels to prevent air from drying out the dough. Once portioned, leave at room temperature for 1 to 2 ½ hours then transfer to refrigerator.

Pizzette:

1 Pizzette dough, 8” x 4” oval

1 fig, cut in pieces

1 oz. arugula

Dalmatia Original Fig Spread

3 slices Prosciutto di Parma

1 teaspoon Truffle, chopped or Truffle Gatherer’s Sauce

1 teaspoon Truffle oil

Stretch dough into an 8” x 4” oval and 1/16th inch thick. Leave crust untouched. Bake in oven until light golden brown and crispy. Remove from oven and apply the fig marmalade. Toss the arugula in a bowl with the black truffle and truffle oil. Top pizza with arugula, prosciutto and garnish with fresh figs.

Squash Tartine

Recipe by Andy Philips, The Catch of the Pelican

Ingredients/Tools:

4 ea. butternut squash

1 lb. butter, browned

2 tablespoons Chinese Five-Spice

2 tablespoons sage, chopped

7” non-stick oven proof sauté pan

Pre-heat oven to 350-375 degrees. Peel the squash, cut the neck off, and cut the bulb in half. Scoop the seeds out of the bulbs. Thinly slice the round part of the neck, about ¼-inch. Save scarps for puree. Toss slices in brown butter, Five-Spice, and sage. Wipe the sauté pan with oil or butter. Starting with rounds and continuing with smaller slices. Layer slices in sauté pan to the rim of the pan. Roll out ¼ of the dough to the size of the pan. Place dough on top of squash and trim edges to fit pan. Cut an X in the center of the dough to allow steam to escape. Place pan in oven for 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Squash Puree:

Butternut squash scraps and pieces not used

¼ lb. butter

Cream as needed

Place butter and squash scraps in a small sauce pan. Add enough cream to almost cover. Simmer on low heat until the squash is soft, then strain. Place squash in a blender and puree until smooth. Add reserved liquid as needed. Puree should be smooth, thick, and able to stand up on its own.

Golden Nest Egg

Recipe by Andy Philips, The Catch of the Pelicans

Ingredients:

12 ea. quail or chicken eggs, hard boiled

Edible Gold Leaves

Wrap the tops of 10 eggs with the gold leaves. Reserve 2 eggs for the mousse.

Deviled Egg Mousse Ingredients:

2 ea. quail or chicken eggs, hard boiled

½ tablespoon distilled vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Mash eggs with a fork or spoon. Combine the rest of the ingredients and mix until smooth.

Nest Ingredients/Tools:

1 pkg. Kataifi Shredded Pastry Dough

½ lb. butter, melted

1 pastry brush

1 baking sheet

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly brush Kataifi dough with melted butter. Using your fingers, make little nests by spinning the dough around your fingers. Bake the dough for 5-10 minutes or until slightly golden. Place a little bit of mousse in each nest to help hold the eggs in place. Place an egg in each nest.

Lobster and Peals

Recipe by Andy Philips, The Catch of the Pelican

Ingredients:

1 lb. lobster meat, cooked

1 leek, thinly sliced

1 bell pepper, diced small

1 oz. Dijon mustard

1 oz. lemon juice

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Place the lobster salad in small serving dishes. Garnish with caviar or tobiko.

Crispy Devilled Eggs with Caviar

(serves 24 portions) Recipe by John Sexton, Baleen

Ingredients/Tools:

12 eggs

½ cup mayonnaise

3 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 dashes hot sauce

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons dill pickle relish

Salt & pepper

1 oz. American Sturgeon caviar

Medium saucepan with tight lid

Small sauce pan or deep fryer

Slotted spoon

Ingredients for Breading:

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

2 ½ cups Canola oil

Place a steamer basket in a medium sauce pan and fill with water just below the basket. Bring water to a boil. Remove the lid and add the eggs. Steam for 12-15 minutes. Remove the eggs and place in ice water. Once cool, peel the eggs and slice them in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in a small mixing bowl. Use a fork to mash the yolks while adding mayo, mustard, hot sauce and garlic powder. Add pickle relish, salt, and pepper to taste. Place flour, eggs, and bread crumbs in separate bowls. Place egg whites in the flour, creating an even coat. Place in the beaten eggs and Panko crumbs until all eggs are breaded. Place on a dry plate until ready to fry. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the oil to 350 degrees. Add 3-4 eggs at a time and cook for 3 minutes or until breading is golden brown. Use the slotted spoon to remove the eggs. Place on paper towel to drain, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Once cool, use a tablespoon to place a dollop of the yolk mixture into the well of the egg white. Use a teaspoon to place a small amount of caviar on top of the yolk.

Tuna Lollipops with Minted Melon, Goat Milk Feta, and Sweet Soy Drizzle

(serves 24 portions) Recipe by John Sexton, Baleen

Ingredients/Tools:

1 ½ lb. Ahi Tuna, cut into 1 oz. cubes

1 small seedless watermelon, peeled and cubed to size of tuna

1 cup minted simple syrup (see recipe below)

8 oz. goats milk feta, crumbled

4 oz. sweet soy syrup (see recipe below)

2 medium saucepans

Zip Lock bags

Bamboo skewer

Minted Simple Syrup:

1 cup minted leaves, packed

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Chop mint. In a sauce pan, bring water and sugar to a boil until completely dissolved. Add chopped mint and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand for 15 minutes and strain through a sieve.

Sweet Soy Syrup:

2 cups soy sauce

½ cup brown sugar

1 lime, juiced

Combine all the ingredients and reduce on a slow simmer until 50% reduced to a syrupy consistency. Let cool.

Serving Instructions:

Place watermelon cubes in a bag packed closely together in a flat layer. Add the minted syrup. While laying the bag flat, remove as much air as possible and seal. Place melon in refrigerator for at least 4 hours. When ready to serve, remove melon from bag and place on plate with a paper towel. Let the fluid drain, then place on a dry plate. Top each cube with tuna and skewer from the top down through both cubes. Sprinkle the feta over the tuna cubes and drizzle with soy sauce.

Filled Petit Potato

Recipe by Lisa Resch, Carolina Catering Co.

Ingredients:

6 petit Yukon gold potatoes or fingerling

1 ea. sweet potato, turnip, and parsnip

Salted butter

Heavy cream

Sorghum

1 ea. Meyer lemon, lime, and orange

1 bulb fennel

1 shallot

10 lg. marshmallows

Whole nutmeg

1 small piece of pork belly, braised or roasted

Roast the Yukon potatoes in oven until semi soft, then cut horizontal and scoop the center out. Roast the sweet potato, turnip, and parsnip until soft. Mash the filling of the Yukon with this vegetable filling mixture, adding a small amount of heavy cream, 1 tablespoon of salted butter, and a dash of grated nutmeg. Dredge the Yukons in cornstarch and fry at 350 degrees until they are golden brown. Mince up fennel and shallot, then take a teaspoon of butter and sauté until translucent. Once mixture is close to clear, add the 10 marshmallows and melt together. Take 1 cup Sorghum and zest ¼ each of the citrus into it. Stir well (may add a splash of either apple cider vinegar or white vinegar). Cut pork belly into 1 cm. pieces. In a non-stick pan, put a splash of Sorghum citrus mixture while adding the pork belly. Cook until the pork is coated or somewhat crisp. On a sheet pan, assemble the potato halves and spoon in root vegetable filling. Warm in oven for 5 minutes on 350 degrees. Once cooked, garnish with fennel fluff and a crisp piece of pork belly.

Scallops

Recipe by Lisa Resch, Carolina Catering Co.

Ingredients:

6 sea scallops

2 ears of Zellwood corn

2 bulbs of garlic

¼ lb. Sweet Coppa

Splash of white wine

Jar of Calabrian chilis in oil

Basil

Olive oil

1 Vidalia onion, minced fine

4 cups of whole milk

Spread a small amount of Calabrian chilis on the scallops. On medium heat, drop onions in a sauté pan with a splash of olive oil, and add scallops to the pan. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until a golden red color. Flip the scallops once with a pair of tongs and cook for another 4-5 minutes. Hit the pan with about ¾ cup of any white wine and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Long slice the garlic and remove the corn from the cobs. Save the cobs. Pour milk in a sauce pan with the cobs and boil on a medium heat until milk is reduced by half. Sauté the chopped coppa with the garlic, tossing in the corn kernels halfway through. Season with salt and pepper. Pour a cup of the corn & milk mixture and continue to cook on low heat. Once thickened, remove from heat and toss in hand torn basil. Find a cute shell and assemble by placing the corn fondue under the seared scallops. Drizzle a green basil oil and fresh minced chives for the perfect color garnish.

Sourdough

Ingredients:

One piece of sourdough bread, whole

Ricotta

1 lemon

Thyme

2 Cipollini onions

Mixed Wild Mushrooms (shiitake, oyster, wood, cremini)

Olive oil

Jerez vinegar

Cut sourdough bread horizontally, then into 4” x 5” rectangular pieces. Brush with olive oil and grill until toasty and showing grill marks. Zest lemon into ricotta cheese and add a splash of olive oil. Stir well. Fine chop the Cipollini onions and sauté with olive oil on medium heat. Add the mushrooms after two minutes of cooking. Cook with mushrooms down and season with salt and pepper as you go. Remove from heat and strain with a cheese cloth or fine strainer. Toss in thyme leaves and a splash of Jerez vinegar. Assemble by liberally spreading the ricotta lemon mixture on bread. Top with mushrooms and basil. Garnish with fresh baby herbs, like chervil. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil.