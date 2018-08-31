Negroni Sbagliato

Craft your own specialty cocktail with this very drinkable recipe from D'Amico + Partners, Inc.

The original Negroni traces its history back to 1919 in Florence, Italy when Count Camillo Negroni asked a bartender for something stronger than an Americano cocktail. He used a London Dry Gin in place of the soda water and the Negroni was born. Another version of the Negroni, the Sbagliato (which means wrong or a mistake in Italian) was created when a busy bartender in Milan mistakenly poured Prosecco instead of gin and presented it to the guest. Campiello restaurant’s version of the Sbagliato includes gin, but replaces Campari with Montanaro 6P.M., a less bitter Italian liqueur. Olives are a traditional garnish, and Campiello uses the Castelvetrano olive from Sicily.

RECIPE:

1 oz. Beefeater Gin

1 oz. Montanaro 6 P.M. Liqueur

1 oz. Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth

3 oz. Prosecco (La Marca)

Garnish: Orange swath and Castelvetrano Olive

In an empty wine glass add Beefeater Gin, Montanaro 6 P.M., Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth and Prosecco. Add one scoop of ice so the glass is ¾ full and stir briefly with a bar spoon to combine all ingredients. Garnish with a twisted orange swath and Castelvetrano Olive on top of the ice.

Recipe provided by D’Amico + Partners, Inc.