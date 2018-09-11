Getting to Know Susan Stielow

Ni chats with Susan Stielow, a Naples resident and philanthropist on a few of her favorite things.

Susan Stielow, a Naples resident and philanthropist, is deeply entrenched in the community. She serves as a Naples Winter Wine Festival trustee, benefiting the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and as a member of Naples Botanical Garden’s Sustaining Leadership Council. She also supports David Lawrence Center for its work on mental illness and drug addiction, “two of the most serious problems facing our nation,” she says. Growing up in Minnesota, Stielow raised a family and worked in magazine advertising and commercial real estate before calling the Paradise Coast home.

1. Bucket list topper: To see at least one new country per year. This year, it will be Japan and Argentina.

2. Favorite painting: Chicas con Flores by José de Rokha, a whimsical painting that once hung in my mother-in-law’s Hamburg flat. It is very special to me.

3. Best read: Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami. A page-turner with a beautiful, magical story full of imagery and a surprise ending.

4. Great escape: Casa Helen in Ibiza, Spain for total relaxation. Enjoy paella and sangria at Restaurante Juan y Andrea on the beach in Formentera.

5. What few people know about her: I was a weekend weather girl in Minnesota, I love to scuba dive, and I am a fierce foosball and ping-pong player.

6. Coveted purchase: My Tesla. I love never having to pump gas again, and clean air is important.

7. Best local bites: Mediterranean branzino at Sea Salt and grilled grouper salad at Campiello

8. Scent of the moment: Bond No. 9 Soho

9. Must-attend event: Hats in the Garden to kick off the season, plus I have a passion for hats. Rufino’s flowers and decor always take my breath away.