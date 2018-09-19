Jim Bloom, 2018 Super Man

Bloom is one of five worthy standouts that devote their time, resources, and talents to raising the stakes in the Naples community.

A self-described “refined country boy,” Jim Bloom has served Collier County for more than 20 years. As chief of operations for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Bloom deals with crises on a daily basis but credits the strength of citizens for getting through tough times, like last year’s Hurricane Irma. “I realized it was the members of our community and the pride that we take in being Collier-strong that makes Naples so special,” he says. His role in law enforcement has allowed him to tackle an array of assignments, including working with at-risk youth. He continues to shape next-gen Naples as a board member for the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Collier Foundation, which seeks to energize a network of local leaders to address public interest issues. There’s one organization, however, that will always have his heart: The Make-A-Wish Foundation. “There is no greater feeling than seeing a child receive their wish,” he says. “It is one of the most gratifying experiences of my life.”

Words to live by: Do the right things, for the right reasons, at the right time, and everything else will fall into place.

His hero: My father. He devoted his entire life to his country and family. He served 27 years in the United States Army and fought in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Can’t live without: Working out. I have to get my workouts in or I get grumpy—just ask my wife.

Superpower wish: I would fly, so I could avoid the Naples traffic. Seriously, I love to travel and it would be great to be able to fly from one location to another while enjoying the view along the way.

Bucket-list trip: New Zealand

Historic figure he’d love to meet: Abraham Lincoln. He represents a summation of the greatest qualities that incorporate both a leader and a manager.

Fact few people know about him: I have a large tattoo of a cross and the American flag on my left shoulder and arm.