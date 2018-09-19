Patrick O’Connor, 2018 Super Man

O'Connor is one of five worthy standouts that devote their time, resources, and talents to raising the stakes in the Naples community.

Patrick O’Connor finds his greatest fulfillment when the efforts of a good deed come to fruition. A resident of North Naples for 20 years, he has served as chair of the Do the Right Thing program, vice president of the Collier County 100 Club, a guardian for the

Collier County Honor Flight, and was named Outstanding Collier Citizen of the Year in 2016. But the nonprofit he most admires is Youth Haven, because of its dedication to helping area children. “Youth Haven focuses on giving children their childhood back, and I support this organization because no child should need to worry about housing, food, or safety issues,” says O’Connor, whose mother grew up in an orphanage in New Orleans. When he’s not volunteering or working as a realtor/broker associate for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, he can be found competing in triathlons across the country and, during the holiday season, along the Naples Christmas Holiday Parade route—in full costume.

Words to live by: Pay it forward.

Favorite environmental escape: The Greenway Can’t live without: My wife. She is my world.

Superpower wish: The ability to fly. It would make it a lot easier to get around town during season.

Bucket-list trip: Bike the California coast from San Francisco to Los Angeles with several of my friends.

Historic figure he’d love to meet: Walt Disney. I respect the man and would enjoy the opportunity to sit with him and listen to his story and the vision he had.

His heroes: Veterans, military personnel, and first responders. They are our true heroes.

His perfect day: Bumming around town in a mini convertible with my wife and the Yorkies.