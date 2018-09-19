Tim Cartwright, 2018 Super Man

Cartwright is one of five worthy standouts that devote their time, resources, and talents to raising the stakes in the Naples community.

As chairman of the Tamiami Angel Funds, which supports Florida-based startup businesses, Tim Cartwright’s efforts have greatly improved the lives of Immokalee residents and its economy. Last year, he was instrumental in the creation of Collier County’s first impact investment initiative, the Tamiami Angels Charitable Investor Program, which allows investors to donate to the Community Foundation of Collier County in order to purchase shares in Taste of Immokalee. Founded by Immokalee High School students, Taste of Immokalee is a benefit corporation that helps students develop business and leadership skills while also giving back to the community. These types of programs speak to Cartwright’s business and financial acumen as a partner at Fifth Avenue Advisors, and he’s put that experience to use as a board member for the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation and a former chair of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples.

Next business goal: I want to travel to Cuba and teach entrepreneurs how to build awesome startups.

Favorite Naples pastime: I love swamp buggy races. There is no comparison.

Superpower wish: Jedi mind control

Fact few people know about him: I was a cheerleader at the University of Wisconsin.

Words to live by: 1 Peter 3:15, “Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.”

Historic figure he’d love to meet: George Washington at the Constitutional Convention of 1787

Bucket-list trip: Travel to Israel with my family and walk the Jesus Trail.