Getting to Know Emily Bua

Emily Bua, a 24-year Naples resident and realtor, has a long-standing commitment to the community. As part of Bua Bell Group, under the umbrella of John R. Wood Properties, she makes a donation after every closing. The nonprofits Bua supports range from The Shelter for Abused Women and Children to Champions for Learning, as well as organizations that benefit veterans, conservation, and the arts.

1. Must-attend events: Hats in the Garden—I feel it’s the start of season; Celebrity Martini Glass Auction, a fun, giving event that supports those who have served our country; and Magic Under the Mangroves, which supports the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

2. Best read: The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra. It’s a spiritual and easy blueprint for fulfilling your dreams.

3. Favorite jewelry designer: Ippolita, available at Saks. A close runner-up is Tamara Comolli from Marissa Collections. Both are casual and can work for every day.

4. Go-to hostess gift: BRuno’s Sugarfina treats, fun cocktail napkins, and candles.

5. What few people know about her: I’m originally from New York; I taught high school history in Pittsburgh inner-city schools and loved it; I’ve been to several Chopra Center retreats, and I walked on hot coals with Tony Robbins.

6. Signature sip: Moscow Mule. I drink it from the copper mugs passed down to me by my father. It’s cool and refreshing, but also sentimental for me.

7. Fictional hero: Wonder Woman. I bought that martini glass at the last Celebrity Martini Glass Auction.

8. Favorite local bites: Sea Salt’s New Vision Caesar Salad at dinner, and the Lobster Reuben when I am splurging at lunch.