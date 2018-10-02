Western Wear for Fall 2018 cowboy-inspired styles and western wear look fresh for fall October 2, 2018 Katherine Lande, Leather concho belt ($595), Polo Ralph Lauren, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Americana blended with Parisian cool gives the trend an update. Show Caption Hide Caption Black leather earrings ($790), Hermès, hermes.com Show Caption Hide Caption Silver-tipped ankle boots ($1,290), Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, calvinklein.com Show Caption Hide Caption Gucci Garden Square G bracelet in aged sterling silver ($2,390), Gucci, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Nero Karung Catena knot clutch ($4,500), Bottega Veneta, bottegaveneta.com Show Caption Hide Caption Micro boite chapeau purse ($740), Louis Vuitton, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Mid-calf leather western boots ($1,190), Fendi, Marissa Collections, Naples Show Caption Hide Caption Categories: Recently Added Tags: Style Share This:FacebookLinkedinGoogle+PinteresttumblrTwitterMoreRelated Post Jet-Set Style: Upscale Travel Accessories On the Dot: Bold and Graphic Patterns Modernize th... Luxe Leisure South Florida Instagrammers We Love
