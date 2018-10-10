3 Places to Explore Naples History

1. The Revs Institute
The Revs Institute is one of the best-kept secrets in Naples. And you don’t have to be a car enthusiast to be wowed by the spectacular collection of vintage and sports autos on display in this sprawling three-story showroom. The more than 100 impeccably restored and maintained vehicles, which date back to 1896, are the private collection of the nonprofit’s founder, Miles Collier. The institute also boasts one of the largest archives on the history of the automobile. The two-hour docent tour provides a unique perspective on the motor gems, with no barriers in the way. Tickets must be reserved in advance, whether you plan to explore the gallery on your own or schedule a tour.
