American Cancer Society’s Bucket List Bash

The American Cancer Society’s signature fundraising event, the Bucket List Bash, will be held at the beautiful Naples Grande Beach Resort on February 15, 2019. This year’s spectacular evening will feature a cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, live entertainment by Rayshun LaMarr, The Voice Season 14 semi-finalist, and an exciting auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are sure to be on everyone’s bucket list. The event is a tribute to everyone affected by cancer, raising funds for cancer research, preventative treatments and patient services provided by the American Cancer Society.

American Cancer Society is the largest private nonprofit funder of cancer research in the United States. This research has helped save more than 1.5 million lives in the US in the past two decades while extending the lives of many others.

For information, please contact Ali Levine at Ali.Levine@cancer.org or 239-330-3091.

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event.