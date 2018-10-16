Musical Evenings

The 2018-2019 Naples Philharmonic Masterworks Series at Artis—Naples kicks off October 18 and 19 with a program entitled Boreyko Conducts Brahms. It will feature a performance of Attack Decay Sustain Release by contemporary composer Mason Bates, conducted by Artis—Naples music director Andrey Boreyko. Pianists and twins Michelle and Christina Naughton will join the orchestra for Bruch’s Two Piano Concerto, and the evening will end with Brahms’ Symphony No. 4. Return to Artis—Naples October 30 when the Naples Philharmonic will perform the score to Star Wars: A New Hope as part of a live screening of the film.