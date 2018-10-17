Fall Walks at Naples Botanical Garden

The Naples Botanical Garden is celebrating the change in seasons by launching its inaugural Fall Walk series, October 26-28. The family-friendly holiday event will include lights, food, music, and children’s activities throughout the garden each night from 6 to 9 p.m. As it’s the weekend before Halloween, kids are welcome to come in costume, though adults are asked to leave their own masks at home.

There are several beautiful plants expected to be blossoming during the event. Here are a few to look for.

Scott Florida Garden:

The Coreopsis plant has yellow, daisy-like blooms, while the Gaillardia (blanket flower) features colored petals that can display a mix of red, orange, and yellow. Both are a source of nectar for butterflies and bees.

Lea Asian Garden: Keep an eye out for the Cassia Roxburghii (Roxburgh’s cassia), which has drooping branches filled with bursts of pink, rose, or orange blooms.

Irma’s Garden: You can’t miss the Colvillea Racemosa (Colville’s Glory) tree, known for its bright orange flowers that grow in cone-like clusters.