NAMI of Collier County’s Twelfth Annual Hope Shines Luncheon

Join NAMI of Collier County at Grey Oaks Country Club on Friday, December 7, for the Twelfth Annual Hope Shines Luncheon with honorary chair Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. Author of Gorilla and the Bird, Zack McDermott will share his personal and deeply affecting story of Zack’s (the Gorilla) fight to regain sanity after a shattering psychotic break, supported by his mother (the Bird). Individual tickets cost $275. If you are interested in sponsor level tickets or tables, please contact Director of Development, Whitney Strohmayr. 239-216-8218 (events@namicollier.org)