NAMI of Collier County’s Twelfth Annual Hope Shines Luncheon

NAMI of Collier County's Annual Luncheon
NI Staff,

Join NAMI of Collier County at Grey Oaks Country Club on Friday, December 7, for the Twelfth Annual Hope Shines Luncheon with honorary chair Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. Author of Gorilla and the Bird, Zack McDermott will share his personal and deeply affecting story of Zack’s (the Gorilla) fight to regain sanity after a shattering psychotic break, supported by his mother (the Bird). Individual tickets cost $275. If you are interested in sponsor level tickets or tables, please contact Director of Development, Whitney Strohmayr. 239-216-8218 (events@namicollier.org)

Categories: Charity Events, Going Out, NI Special Events – Current
Tags: ,
Share This:

Related Post

American Cancer Society’s Bucket List Bash
3 Places to Explore Naples History
5th Avenue South: Culture Quest
11 Ways to Explore Nature in Naples

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *